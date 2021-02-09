South Florida restauranteur busted on multiple drug charges

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 57-year-old South Florida restauranteur is accused of serving up a cocktail of illegal drugs at his Chicago-style hot dog joint, sheriff's officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators worked for months to bust Louis Younglove Sr. on multiple charges of trafficking in drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, and marijuana, a news release said.

Detectives stopped Younglove in the parking lot of Chi Town Chicago Italian Beef & Hot Dogs on Feb. 4, officials said. A duffel bag inside his vehicle was packed with a variety of drugs that he apparently planned to sell at the restaurant, along with $18,000 in cash, the release said.

Younglove and his 24-year-old son Adam Younglove were arrested on drug charges.

Investigators served a search warrant at Younglove's home in nearby Oakland Park later that day and found nearly a half million dollars in cash, along with more illegal drugs, the news release said.

Younglove remained in the Broward County Jail on Tuesday. A lawyer for him was not listed on jail records. His son was released from jail and it was not immediately known whether he has a lawyer.

Court records show the elder Younglove was charged with selling marijuana in 1997 and trafficking cocaine in 2004.