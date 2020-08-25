South Dakota reports dip in COVID-19 cases, testing slows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported in South Dakota on Tuesday dipped to 80 after a surge over the weekend.

But the Department of Health reported test results for only 216 people, and 37% of the test results were positive. That's a sign that there may be more infections than test results are showing. It's also one of the lowest numbers for daily tests reported in the last several months.

The number of active infections decreased statewide, but it is still at one of its highest points since the Department of Health started posting the number. There are currently 1,530 people with active infections.

A total of 11,505 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide. About 85% of those people have fully recovered, while 161 have died. There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday.