South Dakota reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but no new deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Health officials said 3,135 of the state’s 3,987 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which is South Dakota’s most populous county and the location of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant.

Health officials said the number of deaths tied to the coronavirus remained at 44 Sunday.

The number of hospitalized patients was 77 on Sunday, up two from the previous day. A total of 312 cases have required hospitalization.

Health officials have warned the the actual number of infections is higher because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing for mild symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.