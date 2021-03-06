South Dakota reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 149 new cases on Saturday, while the number of active cases in the state has increased for the fifth straight day.

The state said there are currently 2,109 active cases of the virus in the state. That’s up from 13 a day earlier and the fifth-consecutive day of increases in active cases.

There have been a total of 1,898 deaths and more than 113,000 cases since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stayed the same on Saturday, with 74 people hospitalized.

The Argus Leader reports that health department says 89,600 people in South Dakota have completed the full two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine.