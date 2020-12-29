South Dakota lawmaker says she'll stay away from Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker said she will be participating in the upcoming legislative session remotely until she receives a vaccine for COVID-19.

Rep. Linda Duba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, informed legislative leadership she will stay away from the Capitol building during the upcoming legislative session out of concern for her health, the Argus Leader reported. The 64-year-old lawmaker said she would not attend meetings in-person until she receives two doses of a vaccine.

The Legislature is set to convene in Pierre on Jan. 12 for a two-month session. Rules and protocols for the session have not been set, but may allow lawmakers to participate remotely due to the pandemic.

Duba told legislative leaders in an email she believes proposed rules in the Capitol are not in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on indoor gatherings.

“I am 64, have mild asthma, and high blood pressure,” she said. “If I contracted COVID-19, it could have devasting consequences.”