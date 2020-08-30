South Dakota exceeds 13K total coronavirus cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say the state has exceeded 13,000 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Department of Health on Sunday reported 380 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state's total to 13,322 since the pandemic hit.

The Argus Leader reports more than 2,000 cases have been reported in the last seven days. That accounts for about 15% of South Dakota’s total cases during the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the state’s total at 167.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, over half were attributed to people between the ages of 10-29. Officials report 154 of them were people aged 20-29 and 60 were in those between the ages of 10-19.

Pennington County, in western South Dakota, reported the most new cases on Sunday with 69. Minnehaha County, the state's most populous county, reported 57 new cases.