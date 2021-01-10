South Dakota confirms 15 new deaths due to the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed 15 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the totals to 29 over the weekend, 97 in January and 1,585 since the start of the pandemic.

Data complied Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project ranks the state fifth highest per capita in the country at 178 deaths per 100,000 people. The death count is 39th highest nationwide.

The number of people hospitalized increased by three in the last day, to 237

The update showed 417 positive tests since Saturday, increasing the total number of cases to 103,318. There were 62 children under 19 and 77 people in their 20s included in the new group of positive tests, the state's COVID-19 dashboard showed.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 63, or about 17%, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported.

A total of 37,575 people have received doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6,498 who have received both required shots.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.