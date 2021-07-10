South Carolina barber hangs up his clippers after 57 years MATTHEW ROBERTSON, Morning News July 10, 2021 Updated: July 10, 2021 12:05 a.m.
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod — not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence — ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time last Friday.
The shop, which started in Florence’s Sanborn Hotel, will go up on the auction block one piece at a time in the near future, Dan Phillips said.
Written By
MATTHEW ROBERTSON, Morning News