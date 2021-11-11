Skip to main content
News

South Africa's last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies

Associated Press
9
FILE - former South African President FW de Klerk gives a televised birthday message to former president Nelson Mandela for his 90th birthday at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, July 17, 2008. F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's country's white minority rule, has died at 85 it was announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
1of9FILE - former South African President FW de Klerk gives a televised birthday message to former president Nelson Mandela for his 90th birthday at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, July 17, 2008. F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's country’s white minority rule, has died at 85 it was announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.Schalk van Zuydam/AP

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85.

De Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesman for the F.W. de Klerk Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

It was de Klerk who in a speech to South Africa's parliament on Feb. 2, 1990, announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years. The announcement electrifying a country that for decades had been scorned and sanctioned by much of the world for its brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid.

More News