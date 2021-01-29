Source: Canada to quarantine travelers in hotels

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce stricter restrictions on travelers response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus — including making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity as they were not authorized to speak ahead of Friday's planned announcement.

Trudeau has said such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad.

A second official said the reason for new measures is concern over new variants of the virus and said they are designed to discourage travel, especially to sunny destinations during March break. The official also spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak ahead of the announcement.

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before arrival. The suggested measure would require isolating at a hotel rather than at home.