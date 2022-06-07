Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: 'What are you doing?' FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO, Associated Press June 7, 2022 Updated: June 7, 2022 8:03 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the "cancer of white supremacy” and the nation's epidemic of gun violence.
Garnell Whitfield Jr.’s emotional testimony comes as lawmakers are working furiously to strike a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings. Ten days after the shooting death of his mother and nine others in New York, another 18-year-old gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 school children and two teachers.
FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO