Some residents allowed to go home as Florida wildfires grow

Michael Snyder/AP

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of residents forced to evacuate as blazes in the Florida Panhandle threatened their homes have been allowed to return to their homes, even as three wildfires in the region have grown to more than 29,000 acres (11,735 hectares).

Over the weekend, 1,100 residents were evacuated from homes in Bay County, Florida. But officials gave the approval Monday for about 600 residents to return after one of the fires — the 875-acre (355 hectares) Adkins Avenue Fire — was 50% contained.