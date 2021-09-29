Some major Michigan hospitals, health systems remain without COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A joint statement issued by 50 national health care organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, in support of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for all workers in health and long-term care shows there isn't much argument from the medical community that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and crucial for preventing serious illness from the virus.
However, when it comes to mandating the vaccine for health care workers in hospitals that are already facing staffing shortages, major Michigan health systems are divided on the decision to require it.