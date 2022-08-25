Some like it hot: Eating spicy in China's WWII shelters Aug. 25, 2022 Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 1:35 a.m.
1 of9 Customers eat hotpot in a hotpot restaurant located in a converted WWII-era air raid shelter in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China's four "furnace" cities, is known for both soaring temperatures and spicy cuisine - notably its hotpot, a peppery bubbling tabletop broth into which diners dunk bite-size pieces of food to cook and eat. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
CHONGQING, China (AP) — The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China's four “furnace” cities, is known for both soaring temperatures and spicy cuisine — notably its hotpot, a peppery bubbling tabletop broth into which diners dunk bite-size pieces of food to cook and eat.
The inland metropolis on the Yangtze River has the perfect escape to enjoy hotpot, even in what has been a summer of unusually stifling heat: World War II-era air raid shelters, converted into restaurants, where the temperature is naturally cooler.