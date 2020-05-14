Some elective procedures back at Vermont's largest hospital

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Three people underwent elective outpatient procedures at Vermont's largest hospital, which is now ramping back up non-emergency services.

MyNBC5.com reports that the three procedures took place Wednesday at the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Fanny Allen campus in Colchester. Overnight stays will resume in the coming weeks.

“We have a lot of people who have been very patiently waiting to get procedures that they really need,” said UVM Medical Center President Dr. Stephen Leffler.

Leffler said the hospital’s goal is to get back to doing 60% of the procedures they were doing pre-COVID-19, which will allow for patients to be socially distant and for the cleaning of operating rooms between cases.

The move comes after Vermont Gov. Phil Scott updated his executive order to allow for the resumption of certain medical procedures.

THE NUMBERS

On Thursday the Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases in which people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total to just over 930. Vermont has not reported a COVID-19 fatality in over a week, keeping the total at 53.