Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 9:48 a.m.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As the coronavirus made an end-of-the-year surge across New York, few nursing homes escaped unscathed. But some proved especially helpless at stopping the spread of COVID-19, despite having nine months to stockpile protective equipment and refine preventative measures.
At least 15 homes each saw at least 30 patients die between November and early February, with most of the deaths occurring in a matter of weeks, recently released public records show. Seven homes had more than 40 patients die, a tally that does not include specialized nursing homes that treat only COVID-19 patients.