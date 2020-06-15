Some Arkansas Walmart stores temporarily close amid protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Retail giant Walmart closed some of its locations in Arkansas after Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered outside of stores in an effort to shutter them in the wake of George Floyd 's killing in Minneapolis.

Four Walmart stores and a Sam's Club closed on Sunday in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The international corporation is based in the state.

“We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates,” Walmart spokesman John Forrest Ales wrote in an email to the newspaper on Sunday. “We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”

Activist Dawn Jeffrey told protesters at a Walmart location while live streaming on Facebook that they were done with the “wicked Waltons." She noted how the founding family takes too much money from the community and invests in private prisons.

“This is what people power looks like, when you’re taking their dollars,” Jeffrey said.

Protesters traveled to each location and chanted “no justice, no peace,” and “defund prisons, defund Walmart" outside store entrances. Little Rock police were visible outside at least three Walmart locations.

Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, said in an email that the closings was not a joint effort by the police and Walmart. There were no arrests or vandalism reports, he added.

After Floyd's death at the hands of police on May 25, people across the world have gathered to protest systematic racism and police brutality.

