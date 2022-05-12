Somalia set to elect new president amid growing insecurity OMAR FARUK, Associated Press May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 5:21 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Supporters raise their hands near a campaign poster for former president and presidential candidate Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A campaign poster for presidential candidate Jamal Ahmed Ibrahim is seen above an armored vehicle belonging to Ugandan peacekeepers with the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A young girl looks at a campaign sticker for former deputy prime minister and sole female presidential candidate Fawzia Yusuf Haji Adam, on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Ugandan peacekeepers with the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) stand next to their armored vehicle, with a campaign poster for presidential candidate Ahmed Abdullahi Samow seen above, on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Supporters of president of Puntland and presidential candidate for Somalia, Said Abdullahi Dani, show a photograph of him on their phone, on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - Somali presidential candidate Fawzia Yusuf Haji Adam, center, chats with campaign supporters at Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on July 19, 2021. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, May 15, 2022 ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place.
Authorities have registered 39 presidential candidates, a list that includes incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, two former presidents, a former prime minister, several top officials and even a journalist. The field includes one woman, Fawzia Yusuf Haji Adam, a lawmaker who once served as Somalia's foreign minister.