Solutions for youths awaiting license clear N.C. legislature

RALEIGH, N.C (AP) — The General Assembly agreed on Thursday on what to do for North Carolina teenagers whose attempts to get a license have been thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House and Senate voted separately for compromise legislation that defers the behind-the-wheel tests for young people seeking a limited provisional license. The Division of Motor Vehicles isn't currently offering those tests due to social distancing concerns. So the drivers under 18 can obtain the license without one. But they'd have to take the test to receive their full provisional license at least six months later.

The legislation now heading to Gov. Roy Cooper also addresses what happens to young people who could only partially complete 30 required hours of classroom instruction to receive their first license, called a limited learner permit. Those who finished 15 hours by mid-March before schools were shuttered are deemed to have completed the requirement. Those who didn't will get the chance to pass a proficiency exam.