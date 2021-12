SEATTLE (AP) — Snow blanketed parts of the Pacific Northwest on Sunday because of unusually cold temperatures in the region.

Between 3 and 5 inches of snow fell in Seattle overnight. Observers in Port Angeles, across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula, reported about 11 inches of snow.

Another 2 to 5 inches of snow were expected to fall in parts of northwest and west central Washington during the day, the National Weather Service said.

Portland received a dusting of snow from the storm but the city was expected to get another 2.5 inches during the day, according to the weather service.

“It’s cold enough for snow and there’s enough moisture around, so we have enough snow to see snowfall across the area,” National Weather Service Seattle meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch told The Seattle Times.

Frigid temperatures in the region could tie or break records in the coming days.

The Seattle area is expected to dip as low as 18 degrees F (-7.7 C), the lowest in several years. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, will drop to -5 F (-20 C) by Wednesday.

In Portland in the early part of the week, overnight temperatures will be bitter cold, getting down to the low 20s and high teens.