Snohomish County settles $1.95M lawsuit over park rape

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A county in Washington state has agreed to pay about $2 million to the family of a teenage girl who was raped at a county-sponsored event in 2016.

The Snohomish County Council voted Monday to pay the girl and her mother $1.95 million after they sued the county for negligence in April 2019, The Daily Herald reported.

The lawsuit claims county park rangers were working the August movie night event at Willis D. Tucker Community Park north of Seattle but did nothing to stop her from being dragged away from the crowds and raped in nearby bushes.

The lawsuit alleges at least one park employee noticed the girl was visibly under the influence and that the county failed to enforce the event's rules, which included no alcohol and that minors be accompanied by an adult.

The family's attorney, Julie Kays, argued the event never should have happened because it was preventable.

“It’s a tragic situation, and the settlement speaks for itself,” said county spokesman Kent Patton, who declined to comment further.

The county admitted no fault under the terms of the settlement agreement.

There were up to 1,800 people at the movie night and about four security guards, Kays said.

A friend of the girl called her mother, who came to pick her up and take her to get a sexual assault examination, authorities said. A jury later convicted the man in 2018 of second-degree rape by reason of physical incapacitation and third-degree rape of a child.