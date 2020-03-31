https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Small-tornado-touches-down-in-southeastern-15170225.php
Small tornado touches down in southeastern Washington
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A small tornado appeared to touch down just north of Richland on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
People emailed photos and videos to the agency that show a rotating dark cloud column that appears to touch the ground, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Meteorologists checked radar images and saw possible evidence of a tornado between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m.
People in Benton City reported a hail storm and strong winds between 3 and 3:30 p.m.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Tornadoes are rare in Washington state. A tornado touched down just west of Seattle in December 2018.
View Comments