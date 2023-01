WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane disappeared while approaching a suburban New York airport Thursday evening, and a search was under way, authorities said.

Preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before air traffic controllers lost radio and radar contact with the plane around 6:15 p.m. near the Westchester County Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.