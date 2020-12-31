Small plane makes emergency landing, no one injured

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing with its wheels up Thursday at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport, but no one was injured, airport officials said.

Two people were aboard the twin-engine Piper Aerostar and headed to the airport north of Hartford when the pilot reported a problem with the landing gear.

The plane was initially rerouted to Worcester Airport but was directed back to Bradley, where it landed with the landing gear up shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Officials closed the airport briefly to allow for the emergency landing.

The cause of the landing gear malfunction is under investigation.