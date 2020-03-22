Small plane crashes on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Aviation officials said a small aircraft crashed Saturday night near the Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

Spencer Pryor, communications director for the Charleston County Aviation Authority, told WCIV that the Cessna 310 crashed into a wooded area about a mile north of the airport.

Arlene Salac, a regional spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration told the station that the aircraft had departed from an airport in North Carolina headed for an airport in Florida.

Salac said the pilot was attempting to land.

Only the pilot was aboard the plane. Authorities did not release information about the pilot’s condition.