Small plane crashes into big rig at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pilot was killed and a truck driver was injured when a small plane crashed into a big rig at a cargo terminal area in the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, authorities said.

The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The crash occurred around noon. A small amount of fuel spilled on the ground by the wrecked aircraft was contained.

There were no immediate details about either victim.