Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire DARKO BANDIC, Associated Press July 15, 2022 Updated: July 15, 2022 9:48 a.m.
1 of12 A Slovenian soldier deployed for the removal of border fence removes razor wire at the border crossing with Croatia in Krmacina, Slovenia, Friday, July 15, 2022. Slovenian army has started to remove the razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossing after more than a million people fleeing violence and poverty entered Europe in a huge migration wave in 2015. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
KRMACINA, Slovenia (AP) — The Slovenian army on Friday started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossing after more than a million people fleeing violence or poverty entered Europe in a huge migration wave in 2015.
About a dozen soldiers used cutters to help unclog the wire that had got entangled in bushes and other greenery along the border, before loading the rolls into a truck. Officials have said that it could take some five months before the entire nearly 200-kilometer (140-mile) border fence — a combination of razor wire and metal panels — is taken down.