Slovakia plans to keeping using AstraZeneca despite pause May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 10:17 a.m.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger receives his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination at the National Soccer Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia, Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sit in a table at the local vaccine center in Dunajska Streda, southern Slovakia, March 14, 2021.
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia's health minister says he plans to keep AstraZeneca in the country's vaccine arsenal, speaking a day after the country suspended use of the shots after a recipient died.
Slovakia on Tuesday halted use of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine after its State Institute for Drug Control concluded last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca was "likely” linked to the vaccine.