BALDWIN — Area residents are invited to experience the excitement a free dog sled derby right in town on Friday, all for a good cause.

A sponsor’s super sprint race will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, next to St. Ann’s Catholic Church — the space between the church and the Lake County Historical Museum. People will have an opportunity to donate food to the Bread of Life Food Pantry.

The 200-yard derby will feature special local guests racing against each other, such as Sheriff Rich Martin, and others.

“I am excited about this event,” said Amanda Burton, an organizer for the sprint event. “The sprint race is located at a fun and easy spot for all spectators. Racing in the derby will be local special guests. Who will you see speeding through the snow?"

"There is no spectator fee, however, if you are able to donate nonperishable food items to the Bread of Life Food Pantry, it would both be appreciated and needed," she added. "This time of year more than any other it’s important to help one another. We will have boxes or carts on each corner of the lot, if people are able to contribute non-perishable items, or even dog food. If not, come enjoy the time with the community. People are excited for an opportunity to help our community.”

A handmade plaque (traveling trophy) will be awarded to the winning team.

Burton also hopes this event draws in youth and gives them something to look forward to in the middle of winter.

This event kicks off a full weekend of racing during the annual Stearns Siding Dog Race at Wingleton Road and Stearns Siding west of Baldwin. Follow the signs from Wesco in town.

The event is hosted by the Great Lakes Sled Dog Association, and brings in professional sled dog racers (mushers) from all over the region. The all-day events will take place starting 9:30 a.m. both Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16.

Racing will be broadcasted on Facebook, on the Great Lakes Sled Dog Association page.

People will have an opportunity to meet the mushers who come in for the weekend races on Friday, at the sponsor race.

After the sponsor race, people will have a chance to meet and greet the mushers, and a complimentary meal will be provided to them at the St. Ann’s coffee room.