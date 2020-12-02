https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Skeletal-remains-found-in-southern-Indiana-town-15769327.php
Skeletal remains found in southern Indiana town
ORLEANS, Ind. (AP) — Skeletal remains have been found in a southern Indiana town, state police say.
The remains were discovered Sunday by a man who was walking in the town of Orleans in Orange Country, police said.
Crime scene investigators collected the remains, police said.
The identity of the remains has not been determined.
State police and the Orange County Sheriffs Department are investigating the discovery.
