Six injured when car crashes through store in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — At least six people have been injured and several hospitalized after a car crashed through a Sportsman’s Warehouse store at a shopping mall in Carson City.

The car smashed through the east door at about 11 a.m. Friday, traveled about 100 feet (30 meters) inside the store at the Carson Mall and came to rest against the west door, according to Carson City sheriff’s deputies.

“Pretty serious devastation in there,” Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon told the Nevada Appeal.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Two people were taken to a Reno hospital via CareFlight, and three were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, KOLO-TV reported.