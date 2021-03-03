Sioux Falls police solve crimes at higher-than-national rate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Like many other cities across the U.S., Sioux Falls saw a spike in crime last year, specifically in homicide rates.

According to police, there was an increase in violent crimes and a slight increase in property crimes in Sioux Falls. Despite the increase, crimes in the city were solved at a rate that beats the national average.

Authorities say record, or near record, amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized last year.

“Sioux Falls remains a safe city and has a police department dedicated to keeping it that way. COVID-19 likely contributed to some of the crime increase, but the correlation between crime and drug abuse cannot be overlooked,” said Police Chief Matt Burns. “The new public safety training center will provide a state-of-the-art facility where officers will be trained on how to tackle crime and keep the city a safe place to live.”

Sioux Falls police have solved every homicide case over the last 20 years.