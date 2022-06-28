'Silicon Heartland' boon for Ohio, but families mourn homes ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and PATRICK ORSAGOS, Associated Press June 28, 2022 Updated: June 28, 2022 7:57 a.m.
Tressie Corsi sits with her great great granddaughter Amelia Hollis on the porch of the house she has owned in Johnstown, Ohio, since 1972 to that she is giving up to make way for an Intel manufacturing plant. Corsi and her husband raised four children and welcomed multiple generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including some who lived right next door.
Tiffany Hollis, owner of the Dashing Diner, in Johnstown, Ohio: From a business perspective, Intel is a great opportunity. "But when your heart is with a place—we don't want it to happen," Hollis said. "Like you want it to happen, but just not in your backyard."
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn't sit well with Tressie Corsi.
The 85-year-old woman has lived on 7 acres of that land since she and her late husband, Paul, built a house there 50 years ago. They raised four children there and welcomed multiple generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including some who lived right next door.
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and PATRICK ORSAGOS