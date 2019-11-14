Showing support, solidarity Detroit group hosts vigil at North Lake Correctional Facility

Organizer Libby Jones gave a speech at the front gates of the prison. (Star photo/Catherine Sweeney) Organizer Libby Jones gave a speech at the front gates of the prison. (Star photo/Catherine Sweeney) Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Showing support, solidarity 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN — Protesters gathered outside North Lake Correctional Facility Saturday, Nov. 9, to voice their disapproval for GEO Group, the private, for-profit corporation that owns the prison.

Hosted by Close the Camps Detroit Coalition and taking place from 2:30 to 5 p.m., the group held a candlelight vigil, as well as a noise demonstration, to let prisoners know people on the outside are thinking of them, Libby Jones, one of the event's organizers, explained.

"The vigil is to show our support and solidarity for those inside the prison, as well as for their loved ones outside," she said. "We also want to raise awareness for the immigrant crisis in general."

Jones added prisoners at North Lake are being held for low-level, non-violent, immigration-related crimes.

Taking place just outside the front gates of the prison, protesters chanted, banged on buckets and drums and played music, in hopes of letting their voices be heard.

"The goal is to make enough sound that prisoners can actually hear us inside," Jones said.

After that, the group took a break from their chants, while Jones took the microphone to say a few words about the vigil's purpose.

"GEO will stop at nothing to take advantage of those most desperate and profit from their suffering," she said.

Shine Caramia, a member of Close the Camps Detroit Coalition, added while in support of shutting down the prison, she believed it was important to remember she is not from the area.

"I want to be mindful of the fact this is not my community," she said. "It's a complicated issue, because I think the prison promised a lot of jobs for local people."

Additionally, she said though many of the protesters came from around the state, they were glad to receive support from local religious leaders, including Rev. Christian Baron from St. Phillip's Episcopal Church in Benzie County, who also spoke at the vigil.

"We're grateful for the help from local religious leaders," Jones said. "It helps us get our message out."