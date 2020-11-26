Shooting on Interstate 26 near Charleston kills man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One person was killed after someone in a car driving on Interstate 26 fired at another vehicle, Charleston Police said.

Officers were called about shots being fired on the highway around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near downtown Charleston, police said in a statement.

Officers found two people wounded in a vehicle on a street near I-26. One man died at the hospital, police said. The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not released the dead man's name.

Police said they are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.