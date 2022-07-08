Shinzo Abe, divisive, powerful former Japan PM, assassinated FOSTER KLUG and MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 6:50 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Shinzo Abe, a divisive archconservative who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and remained a powerful and influential politician after leaving office, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday. He was 67.
Abe was shot just minutes after he started speaking at the political rally in Nara and was pronounced dead hours later at a hospital, medical officials said.
FOSTER KLUG and MARI YAMAGUCHI