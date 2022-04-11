Sheriff's office: Shots fired at officers in unmarked car

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — At least two people fired on law enforcement officers in an unmarked vehicle in Durham over the weekend, officials said.

Two on-duty officers were observing the area near Keystone Place and Dearborn Drive on Saturday night as part of an ongoing investigation when at least two unknown males fired multiple rounds, the Durham County sheriff’s office said in a news release. The officers’ vehicle and nearby occupied homes were struck, but no one was injured, officials said. The shooters have not been identified.