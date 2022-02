CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — A law enforcement officer was shot and wounded after an altercation with a suspect in the Verde Valley area of north-central Arizona and a search was underway for the shooter, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

No information was immediately available on the condition or injuries of the officer wounded Wednesday night, but the officer was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital, the Sheriff's Officer said in a statement.