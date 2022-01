LAKE COUNTY — With Lake County attracting many people with miles of trails providing recreation opportunities, the Lake County Sheriff's Office Recreation Division makes sure the trails are safe and laws are being followed to make trail use a good experience for all.

Recently, a new snowmobile became ready for service for the department's recreation division. The new 2022 Polaris replaces the 2009 Apex used by the recreation division.

"People don't realize that the LCSO is charged with not just road patrol, but every aspect when it comes to enforcement in the county," said Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin. "From snowmobiles to ATVs to side-by-sides to hunting and fishing, we are the primary agency. We do get help from the DNR, the State Police and the forestry service law enforcement, but 24/7 it's the deputies."

The purchase was made possible with a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for $10,000, and $3,750 in donations from two citizens, Trail Riders Snowmobile Club and Irons Tourist Association, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

"Given this responsibility, the state organizations will give us grant money to focus or pay for this type of enforcement," Martin said. "With that being said, providing snowmobile enforcement, we are given grant money to fund a deputy in part and then every few years they give us grant money for equipment such as a new snowmobile. However, this is the first year the money given didn't equal the amount of property that was purchased."

"With the money they gave us, we could not afford a new snowmobile, however, we were able to obtain donations from other sources to be able to purchase that," he added.

A shoutout was also given to Peacock LTD and Peacock Industries for their help.