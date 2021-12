HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff has been charged with assaulting a teenage girl while trying to break up a fight at an eastern Kentucky high school, police said.

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch, 47, is also part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and intervened in a Dec. 3 fight during a girls’ basketball game at Perry County Central High School, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.