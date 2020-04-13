Sheriff: Woman busted son's nose, abandoned him at a store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested and accused of hitting her son in a store and later leaving him there, authorities said.

Heather M. Johnson, 39, was arrested on April 9 and charged with cruelty to a juvenile, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, news outlets reported Monday.

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office press release said deputies were sent to a convenience store on April 9 where an 11-year-old boy was left alone.

Deputies noticed the boy had red marks and bruising on his face, the release said.

Deputies learned that the boy's mother, Johnson, hit him several times, busted his nose, then left him at the store.

When deputies arrived at Johnson's house, she told authorities she was mad at her son and admitted to hitting him and leaving him at the store.

Johnson was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. The release said during booking deputies found suspected methamphetamine on Johnson.

It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.