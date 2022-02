CLAY, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff's deputy and his 21-year-old son were killed and the deputy's wife was in critical condition Tuesday after the three were shot inside their Syracuse-area home, authorities said.

Off-duty Onondaga County Deputy Isaac Eames, 48, was found shot to death inside his home in the town of Clay at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.