Sheriff: Man arrested in killing of 2-year-old Fairbury boy

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — A man has been arrested after investigators say he killed a 2-year-old boy in the southeastern Nebraska city of Fairbury, authorities there said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fairbury apartment Friday after a woman called to say she needed an ambulance for her son, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Deputies said a man identified as Jake Gonzalez was at the apartment when the call was made, but fled on foot after deputies called for an ambulance.

Deputies said they found the boy unresponsive in a closet with severe injuries to his torso and head. The toddler was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, where he died, authorities said.

Officers later found and arrested Gonzalez on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, making terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment and obstructing government operations. He was being held Monday without bond.