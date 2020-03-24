Sheriff: Jail inmate dies of apparent suicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 64-year-old man died by apparent suicide while lodged at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, authorities said.

Bobby B. Crist was found on the floor below his jail unit at about 5:06 a.m. Sunday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Corrections nurses responded immediately, the sheriff's office says. Crist was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries.

Crist died later Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.