Sheriff: Driver fleeing traffic stop killed in Iowa crash

ATKINS, Iowa (AP) — A driver who reached speeds over 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop in eastern Iowa died after crashing his car, Linn County Sheriff's officials said.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning, after a Linn County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car in Atkins on suspicion of running a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away and onto Highway 30, reaching 115 mph, the release said.

The chase ended just after 4 a.m. when the fleeing car drove off a Benton County road and crashed into a culvert, officials said. The man driving was ejected from the car and died at the scene, investigators said.

A woman also in the car was seriously injured and flown to an Iowa City hospital. The release said the woman is expected to survive.

Officials had not released the names of the man killed or woman injured by midmorning Wednesday.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.