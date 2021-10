DOZIER, Ala. (AP) — A 95-year-old south Alabama man who heard someone breaking into his home reportedly grabbed a weapon and ran off an intruder who was later captured and charged with burglary.

A senior citizen who lives in the Dozier community of Covington County was napping in his living room on Friday evening when he was awakened by the sound of shattering glass, Sheriff Blake Turman told news outlets.