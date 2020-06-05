Shelby woman sentenced for handgun purchase for juvenile

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A north-central Montana woman was sentenced to six months in federal prison for lying on paperwork to buy a handgun that she then gave to a 17-year-old boy who later pointed it at her during an argument, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

A jury convicted Susan Kaytlin Scott of Shelby in January of false statement during a firearms transaction and transfer of a handgun to a juvenile. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to buy a handgun from a licensed dealer and it is illegal for unlicensed people to sell or transfer a handgun to anyone under the age of 18.

Scott filled out paperwork at a sporting goods store in Great Falls to buy a Taurus 9 mm handgun in November 2018 and said she would be the owner, prosecutors said. She gave it to the boy as an early birthday present, prosecutors said.

Scott, 52, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls.

The case came to light when the boy reportedly pointed the gun at Scott during an argument, federal prosecutors said. A juvenile witness also told investigators the boy and three friends would take out the handgun in his bedroom and point it at things in the room or at each other while it was loaded with a magazine but without a round in the chamber.