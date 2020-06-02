Shelby County stops handing out masks treated with chemical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's largest county has stopped distributing face masks provided by the state for use in the new coronavirus response after they were found to be treated with a chemical.

The Shelby County Health Department said Monday that the black, knitted face masks provided by the state of Tennessee have been treated with a chemical called Silvadur, an anti-microbial agent applied to fabrics to reduce growth of bacteria that cause odor.

Trace amounts of Silvadur are applied to the fabric and the chemical diminishes each time the mask is washed, the department said in a news release.

The health department has stopped distributing the masks “until more information is made available about Silvadur.”

North Carolina-based Renfro Corp., a sock manufacturer, secured an a $8.2 million, no-bid contract for more than 5 million masks for distribution for free in Tennessee. The masks had been touted by Gov. Bill Lee.