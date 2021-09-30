Severe mental health disorders may increase risk of death in men with heart failure

Men with heart failure have worse long-term survival rates if they have severe depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, according to a new study that urges doctors to change the way they treat people with mental disorders.
Previous research shows people with these conditions have an earlier onset of high blood pressure, diabetes and heart attack. But little was known about how heart failure, in which the heart can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs, figures into the equation. The new study was published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Heart Failure.