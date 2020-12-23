https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Several-people-injured-in-attack-by-pack-of-dogs-15824789.php
Several people injured in attack by pack of dogs
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant say a pack of dogs is responsible for attacking several people.
The incident happened Tuesday when four dogs ran out of a home and first attacked two elderly women who were walking, causing serious injuries to one of the women.
The dogs went to a road, where one of them was fatally struck by a vehicle. The other three dogs then attacked another woman, her dog and a neighbor who tried to intervene.
The dogs were eventually taken into custody by St. Louis County Animal Control.
Police say the attacks resulted in two people being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
View Comments